Happy Republic Day 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Share on January 26

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Republic Day is commemorated on January 26, every year. It marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. A day when India officially became a republic. The main celebration of the day that every citizen excitedly awaits to witness is the yearly grand parade at the Kartavya path.

Dignitaries from around the world come together to watch a display of India’s cultural and military heritage. The people of India also pay homage to the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who fought for the country’s independence and reaffirm the commitment to building a strong and prosperous nation. On Republic Day 2023, here are some wishes, greetings, and inspirational quotes you can share with your loved ones:

Republic Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, And Whatsapp Greetings

1. Freedom in mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, and pride in our souls. Let’s salute our martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

2. We all are 74 years old together, the youth and the elders. And the power of unity is that we are celebrating the 74th year of Republic Day together. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

3. Be the change you wish to see in this world. Be a Leader. Make the Difference. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

4. As we rejoice on this glorious day, I thank the soldiers who keep us safe, the frontline workers who put themselves in danger, and every Indian who works for the glory of our great motherland. Happy Republic Day.

5. Justice, Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity. Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. May our tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day!

6. A thousand salutes to the great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

7. Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

8. We stand at the precipice of great change, a time for great achievements. On this Republic Day, as we celebrate with pride and patriotism, let us pledge to take our country from strength to strength.

9. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day 2023. May this day bring happiness to all my fellow countrymen.

10. May you have the happiness to make you sweet, trials to make you strong, sorrow to keep you human, and hope to bring joy to our nation. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023: Quotes

11. “Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic." – Indira Gandhi

12. “Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." – Swami Vivekananda

13. “Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age." – BR Ambedkar

14. “Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

15. “You must be the change you want to see in the world." - Mahatama Gandhi

16. “Freedom is not given, it’s taken." - Subhas Chandra Bose

17. “Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that she is an Indian." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

18. “The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people." - Bhagat Singh

19. “Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you." – Swami Vivekananda

20. “Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia." – Atal Behari Vajpayee

