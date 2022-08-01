Happy Respect for Parents Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, and WhatsApp Greetings to Share and Express Your Love

HAPPY RESPECT FOR PARENTS DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: As the name suggests, this day is celebrated every year on August 1 to recognize the significant roles and contributions of parents and other parental figures in our lives. This day gives us an opportunity to appreciate our parents for their selfless commitment and lifelong sacrifice to fulfil our dreams. Parents set the foundation stone of their child’s life. They stand like a rock solid pillar with them in all good and bad situations.

Here are a few quotes and wishes which you can share with your parents to express your love on this Respect for Parents Day:

1. “Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first.". –Matthew Jacobson

2. “A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided." –Robert Breault

3. “We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves." –Henry Ward Beecher

4. “No matter how far we come, our parents are always in us." –Brad Meltzer

5. Parental love is the only love that is truly selfless, unconditional and forgiving." – Dr T.P. Chia

6. “I will never take for granted how greatly we have been blessed; for when it comes to someone, mom and dad, you are the best! Thank you."

7. “Dear mom and dad, I have no words to thank you for giving me more than what I deserved. You are my ideals, you are my strengths, you are my inspiration."

8. “I am glad to tell you both how lucky I am to be your child. I love you both a lot! Thank you for being my parents and giving me the best life ever."

9. “You didn’t give up, you didn’t give in, and that is the reason I am still standing here today. Thank you dearest parents."

10. “Dear parents, I am always thankful to you for giving us such a wonderful life. You have gone through a lot of struggle and pain. But I promise I won’t let all that go in vain."

