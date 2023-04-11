Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2023 Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 08:12 IST

Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share.
HAPPY SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY 2023: SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: National Safe Motherhood Day is observed each year on the 11th of April. The initiative was taken by the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI) and approved by the Indian government in 2003. Besides, National Motherhood day aims to create awareness about access to care and services during pregnancy, childbirth and post-delivery. Here’s a look at some Motherhood quotes and Motherhood Day wishes that are worth sharing to your loved ones.

Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2023: Quotes

1. “Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children"- William Makepeace Thackeray

2. “Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob"- Leroy Brownlow

3. “Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials"- Meryl Streep

4. “It is not until you become a mother that your judgment slowly turns to compassion and understanding"- Erma Bombeck

5. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world"- Agatha Christie

Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2023: Wishes

1. Mom, thanks for always being the light of my life and showing me the right path Happy Safe Motherhood day.

2. The lessons you taught me are always the guide in my life, even your silence inspires me. Mom, you are always amazing. Happy Safe Motherhood day.

3. Mom, I think the world’s strongest bond is between us because even though we fight like enemies at the end of the day it was always you that mattered.

4. You have filled my life with the aroma of your love, I feel so blessed to have you in my life, love you mom, happy Safe Motherhood day.

5. A mother’s spell remains the strongest and the healthiest. For in it we have learned how to love and care.

first published: April 11, 2023, 08:12 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 08:12 IST
