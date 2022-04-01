Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Manipur New Year

Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022 Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful Manipur New Year wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share

Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Mumbai // Updated: April 01, 2022, 08:04 IST

HAPPY SAJIBU NONGMA PANBA 2022: MANIPUR NEW YEAR 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: It’s Manipur New Year. Also known as Sajibu Nongma Panba, the day is celebrated in Manipur with great joy and fervour. This year, Sajibu Nongma Panba will be celebrated on April 2.The festival is also known as Meetei Cheiraoba or Sajibu Cheiraoba. It is observed by the followers of the Sanamahism religion.

ALSO READ: Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022? All You Need to Know About Manipur New Year

Let’s join hands and wish good luck to every on by sending these wishes and messages to your friends and family:

1. Warm wishes to all the loved ones on the occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba.

2. Sending love and hugs to everyone on the pious occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba.

Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Manipur New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. May you have a blessed and prosperous New year. Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba.

4. Warm wishes to everyone on Meitei Cheiraoba! May this day bring good luck and prosperity to your life.

Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends on Manipur New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. May you and your family be blessed with the choicest blessings of God. Wishing you all a Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba.

6. May the coming year bring peace to everyone’s lives. Happy Sajibu Cheiraoba.

Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones on Manipur New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. Hope everyone has a happy and harmonious New Year. Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022.

8. Happy Meitei Cheiraoba. May your day and year be full of positivity and happiness.

9. Greetings on the occasion Sajibu Cheiraoba. May your day be full of joy and love.

first published: April 01, 2022, 08:00 IST