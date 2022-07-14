Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi on Shravan

HAPPY SAWAN 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: The month of Shravan begins today on July 14 and will go on till and end on August 12. A variety of festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Naag Panchami, and Teej are celebrated in this pious month.

Many people who are devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast on every Monday of this month. These fasts are known as Shravan Somvar Vrat. Those who observe this fast usually offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to Lord Shiva.

Devotees also embark on Kanwar Yatra, where they collect water from holy rivers and carry Kanwars on their shoulders and to temples. It is said that the holy water should not be kept on the floor or any other surface until it is offered to Lord Shiva.

Here’s are some beautiful images, wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious day:

1. Let the power of Lord Shiva’s love move mountains for you, in response to your faith. A very happy Shravan to you.

2. Let your prayers reach the feet of the lord Shiva and He elevate your fortunes in this month of Sawan!

3. May Lord Shiva eliminate all your troubles and worries and bless you with health, happiness and success. Happy Sawan 2022!

4. हर हर महादेव बोले जो हर जन,

उसे मिले सुख समृद्धि और धन।

सावन की शुभकामनाएं

5. कर्ता करे ना कर सके

शिव करे सो होय

तीन लोक नौ खंड में

महाकाल से बड़ा ना कोय

