Happy Sawan Shivaratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 08:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status
Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Happy Sawan Shivaratri 2022 Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones

SAWAN SHIVARATRI 2022: Every month Masik Shivaratri is observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi to celebrate the Linga avatar of Lord Shiva. Therefore, on Shivaratri people worship the Shivling and offer milk, curd and gangajal to the form of Lord Shiva. In July, Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Shravan month is falling on July 26. To celebrate the day, people visit temples and keep fast to please the lord and seek his blessings.

ALSO READ: Sawan Shivaratri 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

To celebrate the day, let’s see some wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes you can share among your friends and family:

1. भोले शंकर आपके जीवन में खुशियां ही खुशियां भर दे, न रहे जीवन में कोई भी दुख, हर ओर फैल जाए सुख ही सुख. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022

2. भोले बाबा ने जिस पर भी डाली छाया, रातों रात उसकी किस्मत की पलट गई काया, वो सब मिला उसे बिन मांगे ही, जो कभी किसी ने नहीं पायाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 Wallpaper, Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Representative Image)

3. Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

4. May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony to your life. Happy Sawan Shivratri.

5. May Lord Shiva eliminate all your troubles and worries and bless you with health, happiness and success. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. हर हर महादेव बोले जो हर जन,

उसे मिले सुख समृद्धि और धन।

सावन की शुभकामनाएं

7. Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious day and feel Lord Shiva’s divine presence. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

8. I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Sawan Shivratri everyone!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

10. Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022

first published: July 26, 2022, 08:25 IST
last updated: July 26, 2022, 08:32 IST