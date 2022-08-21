Happy Senior Citizen’s Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY SENIOR CITIZEN’S DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Senior citizens play an important role in our lives. They are the ones to plant the seeds of a brighter future. Every year on August 21, World Senior Citizen’s Day is observed to raise awareness about issues affecting older adults and to recognise their contributions to society. Ronald Reagan, former President of the United States, created World Senior Citizen’s Day in 1988.

Let us all take advantage of this occasion to thank all elderly people for their sacrifices. To assist you in greeting them properly, we have prepared a list you must check.

Senior Citizen Day: Wishes and greetings

1. Happy Senior Citizens Day to all the seniors who make our lives easier. We are happy to have you here and we will always want you.

2. Age is wisdom if one has lived one’s life properly. Happy Senior Citizens Day

3. Make your years count rather than just counting them. Happy Senior Citizens Day

4. We had the greatest pleasure growing up while listening to your stories. Thank you for making our lives meaningful

5. If you want to bring out the best in yourself while keeping stress at bay, connect with a Senior Citizen; they have this magic. Happy Senior Citizens Day

6. The touch and essence of an elder beside you are one of the best and most secure feelings you can ever have

7. The most enjoyable times are those spent at our grandparents’ house. Happy Senior Citizens Day

8. I can’t imagine a world without the kind faces of the elderly, who are always willing to assist a young soul. Have a wonderful World Senior Citizens Day

Senior Citizen Day: Quotes

1. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream" - Les Brown

2. “Every time I think that I’m getting old, and gradually going to the grave, something else happens" - Lillian Carter

3. “The good thing about being old is not being young" - Stephen Richards

4. “Education is the best provision for old age" - Aristotle

5. “Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been" - Mark Twain

