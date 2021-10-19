Happy Sharad Purnima 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status for Kojagiri

Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin month. It is believed that there is only one day in the Hindu calendar when 16 Kalas come out on the moon and that day is Sharad Purnima. The day will be observed today, October 19. The Moon is fully illuminated on this day, and the beams offer healing powers that nourish both the body and the spirit. Kojagari Puja or the Bengal Lakshmi Puja is known by the name of Sharad Purnima, and is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali.

>On this auspicious occasion, here are some images wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your family and friends:

May this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you. May Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness! (Image: Shutterstock)

May the blessings of full moon bring into your life eternal peace and happiness. (Image: Shutterstock)

Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima. May the softness of moonshine bring along happiness, health and joy in your life. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Sharad Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness to all of you. (Image: Shutterstock)

May the brightness and calmness of Sharad Purnima stay with you forever and bless your life with eternal joy and happiness. (Image: Shutterstock)

Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)

May you be blessed with prosperity and warmth. Happy Sharad Purnima 2021. (Image: Shutterstock)

This Sharad Purnima, I pray for well-being and prosperity of you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)

