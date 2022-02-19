Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

>HAPPY SHIVAJI JAYANTI 2022: CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ JAYANTI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Shivaji Bhonsle, commonly known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was a prominent Maratha ruler in India. It has been said that Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri fort of Pune’s Junnar tehsil. There are numerous accounts of the bravery of the Maratha warrior. Shivaji Jayanti is commemorated on February 19 to honor the founder of the Maratha Kingdom with joy and pride. In Maharashtra, Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated as a festival and a public holiday. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of India’s most courageous, progressive, and empowered rulers.

>Let us look at some of his quotes and wishes to share on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

>Happy Shivaji> Jayanti 2022: Quotes

1.> “Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive"

2. “Never bend your head, always hold it high"

3. “When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile"

4. “The whole world respects those who bend before dharma, truth, excellence, and God"

>Happy Shivaji> Jayanti 2022: Wishes

5. Be strong like him, be courageous like him, be inspiring like him. Be like Chhatrapati Shivaji

6. May the bravery, enthusiasm stay forever in the blood of this land. Happy Shivaji Jayanti

7. Chhatrapati Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to motivate the youth of the country for generations to come. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

8. May you be always blessed with the blessings of Shivaji to always be successful in your dreams and always be full of courage and strength. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti

9. Shivaji Jayanti is not just a festival but is taking inspiration from Shivaji to be like him in some way. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti

