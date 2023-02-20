Happy Sonam Losar 2023: What is Losar, and Why February 21 is a Bank Holiday in Sikkim?

People in Sikkim will celebrate the Tibetan New Year, Losar, on February 21 this year. In light of the state-wide celebration of the occasion, all banks will be closed on Tuesday. While net banking and online services will remain functional on the day, the physical branches of all the banks in the state will observe the holiday. People are advised not to schedule any tasks that require a visit to the bank for February 21.

Losar, a traditional Buddhist festival, marks the beginning of the lunar calendar. It is one of the most unique and lively celebrations in Sikkim. The annual celebrations lasts for 15 days and feature fervent music and dance performances in colourful outfits on the streets.

Advertisement

The beginning of the Losar Festival

Losar is a significant cultural and religious festival in Tibet that has been celebrated for over 1,000 years. Tibetan refugees brought the festival with them when they settled in this region. People believe that Losar marks the victory of good over evil and signifies the victory of light over darkness.

The festival, and other cultural elements from Tibet, have assimilated in Sikkim’s culture over time. Losar now marks not just the Tibetan New Year, but also the harvest season in the Northeastern state as well.

Celebratory Mood

The annual Losar Festival in Tibet draws throngs of visitors to local monasteries for prayer and offerings, with additional attractions such as traditional games and sports competitions, feasts, and music and dance performances.

Advertisement

Preparations for the festival begin weeks in advance, with a flurry of activities, including housecleaning, decorations, and new clothing purchases. Special offerings are made to the gods, and traditional foods like momos, rice cakes, and barley wine are prepared for the feast. Monasteries are adorned with festive decor, and monks engage in sacred rituals to usher in the new year.

The festivities are centred around two key venues - Rumtek Monastery and Phodong Monastery. Locals and visitors alike gather here to participate in prayer and revelry. The prayer ceremonies, which are followed by a cultural showcase, offer a unique insight into the region’s deep-rooted traditions. Among the must-see events are the mesmerizing, masked Cham dance and various art forms.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here