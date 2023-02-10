HAPPY TEDDY DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: While love doesn’t need to be celebrated on a special occasion, Valentine’s Week gives us a chance to pause and tell the special person in our lives - what they mean to us. The fourth day of this special week- Teddy Day, February 10, is meant to give a cuddly teddy bear to your beloved person.

Giving a plush toy to someone you love is a thoughtful way to show them how much you care and to brighten their day. After all, a cuddly teddy bear can instantly lift their gloomy spirits and put a smile on their face.

On this adorable occasion, surprise your companion with a special message along with a soft toy. Here are the wishes, images, greetings, and quotes to share with your companion:

Teddy Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings

1. Hope this Teddy will make you smile when I am not around. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!

2. This Teddy is the one thing that comes close to how adorable you are. Happy Teddy Day!

3. Sending my warm wishes on Teddy Bear Day to my beloved partner who is just like a teddy to me. Thank you for showering so much love and pampering on me.

4. Nothing says ‘I love you’ like an adorable Teddy bear. So here’s one for the love of my life. Happy Teddy Day, dear.

5. Whenever I see these Teddy bears, it reminds me of you and your charm. So here’s a Teddy for my sweetheart.

6. Here’s a Teddy for all the big hugs I want to give you when we are not together. Happy Teddy Day.

7. Your bear hugs made me smile when I was at my lowest. Thank you and wishing you a lovely teddy bear day!

8. Thank you for always loving me and taking care of me – even when I am not muchly loveable. Happy Teddy day, darling. I love you to the moon and back.

9. My teddy reminds me of you every time I hug it. It is soft and warm just like you. Happy Teddy Day, my favourite human! I love you Beary Much!

10. Who said teddies aren’t real? Just look at you! You are the cutest and most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2023: Quotes

1. “A bear grows more alive with age. No one with one ounce of sensitivity could ever consign a bear to the dustbin." - Johnnie Hague

2. “In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself, it is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion." - Peter Gray

3. “I never met a teddy I didn’t like." - Maxine Clark

4. “It’s too bad we’re not all teddy bears. More stuffing would only make us cuter and cuddlier." - Richelle E. Goodrich

5. “One never quite gets over a lost bear." - Jane Swan

6. “An experienced Teddy Bear brings with him a lifetime of knowledge and experience; the wisdom of silence and the stillness in moments of great turmoil." - Ted Menton

7. “There’s just something about a teddy bear that’s impossible to explain. When you hold one in your arms, you get a feeling of love, comfort, and security." - James Ownby

8. “A bear knows all your secrets and keeps them." - Roseanne A Brown

9. “It is astonishing, really, how many thoroughly mature, well-adjusted grown-ups harbor a teddy bear which is perhaps why they are thoroughly mature and well-adjusted." - Joseph Lempa

10. “The world is divided into two nations: those with teddy bears, those without. Each thinks the other is odd." - Jenny De Vries

