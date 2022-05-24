Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

TELUGU HANUMAN JAYANTHI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated all over the country to celebrate Lord Hanuman’s birthday. The Tithi and muhurat of Hanuman Jayanti vary according to the region. In North India, it is observed on the 15th day or full moon day of Chaitra month while in southern regions like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 10th day of Vaisakh month.

South-India celebrates this festival to commemorate the day when Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram. This year the Dasami Tithi began at 10:45 am on May 24, 2022, and ends at 10:32 am on May 25, 2022.

On the occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, here are wishes, greetings and images that you can share with your loved ones:

1. Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

2. I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

3. Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

4. Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

5. Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2022.

6. Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

7. May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

8. Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

9. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

10. May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti bring along in your life much more happiness and positivity and keep you blessed. Warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

