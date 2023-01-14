Happy Uttarayan 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Gujarati!

HAPPY UTTARAYAN 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: It is that time of the year when the blue sky will be filled with colourful kites to mark the holy festival of Uttarayan. The meaning of word ‘uttara’ means North in Sanskrit, whereas ‘ayana’ means movements. Hence, Uttarayan marks the beginning of the sun’s movement toward the northern hemisphere.

It is believed that this day brings Moksha or salvation to the deceased. This year, the festival falls on Sunday, January 15. Before the commencement of the festival, here we have compiled a string of Happy Uttarayana wishes, messages, greetings, and status, that you can send across to your friends and family members.

Happy Uttarayan 2023 Wishes

1. Warm wishes on Uttarayan 2023 to you my dear. May this occasion be full of happiness, warmth, and lots of celebrations for you and your loved ones.

2. On the occasion of Uttarayan, I wish that this year you are showered with many opportunities that help you transform your dream into a reality. Happy Uttarayan to you.

3. Enjoy this Uttarayan to the fullest and spread many joys and smiles around.

4. Wishing you a Uttarayan filled with sweetness for your loved ones

5. May this Uttarayan be full of moongfali, rewari, and popcorn for you and your loved ones. Wishing a prosperous and cheerful Uttarayan 2023 to you.

6/ On the occasion of Uttarayan, I extend my warm greetings to you. May the darkness in your life is replaced with the brightness of Uttarayan.

Happy Uttarayan 2023 Messages

7. Warm greetings on Uttarayan to all. May the high spirits of Uttarayan fill our lives with eternal joy and happiness.

8. Wishing a very Happy Uttarayan to everyone. May the bright colors and great zeal of this festive season infuse us with happiness and smiles.

9. A very Happy Uttarayan to everyone. May this year bring into your life the smiles and joys you always have been desiring for. Have a fantastic day ahead!

10. May the celebrations of Uttarayan fill the year the high spirits that never fade. Wishing a very Happy Uttarayan to everyone.

11, On the occasion of Uttarayan, I wish that all of us come together to make the most of this special day. Happy Uttarayan to all.

Happy Uttarayan 2023 Greetings and Status

13. Wishing everyone a blessed and cheerful Uttarayan. Let us be thankful to God for all his love and blessings that he has showered us with on this special occasion.

14. Warm greetings on Uttarayan to everyone. May this occasion fill your life with the positivity and happiness you yearn for.

15. On the occasion of Uttarayan, I extend my best wishes to everyone. May you enjoy warm and happy times with your loved ones. Happy Uttarayan to you.

16. Wishing a very Happy Uttarayan to you. Let us welcome the warmth and blessings of Lord Sun into our lives and pray for a happier tomorrow.

17. On the occasion of Uttarayan, let us express our gratitude to the Almighty for all his blessings and love. Wishing a cheerful and Happy Uttarayan to everyone.

Happy Uttarayan 2023 Greetings

18. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I wish that your kite rises up high in the sky and fills your heart with happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti to you.

19. Wishing a very Happy Makar Sankranti to you my dear. May the warmth of the sun and the love of your dear ones keep you warm this winter season.

20. It is the time to enjoy kite flying along with the sweetness of rewari and gud with the people we love the most. Warm greetings on Makar Sankranti to everyone.

21. Wishing a cheerful and bright Makar Sankranti to you all. May this bright and colorful festival fill your life with shades of happiness and smiles.

22. May the sweetness of gud and til fill your life the sweetness of success and happiness. Warm wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to you my dear.

