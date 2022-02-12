Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Celebrate this Valentine’s Day by Gifting Your Partner These Classy Jewellery Pieces

There are many ways to express your love. However, the most romantic way is to wear what you feel. Confused? Don’t be, we are talking about stunning, sparkling and eye-catching jewellery. Around Valentine’s Day, the jewellery shops take out their love collection by organising exquisite pieces of gems. Be it any day, jewellery is the most valuable and the best-invested gift one can buy for their partner. They range from silver, gold, diamond, precious gemstones and so on. We are here to give you some jewellery ideas to buy this Valentine’s Day for your partner.

For Her

Heart-shaped locket

What’s better than gifting a heart to your heart. You can gift your partner a heart-shaped locket that is suitable to carry with every dress she wears. It’ll remind her of you.

Name Chain

Name chains are in trend for quite some time now. If your girlfriend or wife loves carrying chains around her neck, then you can give her the customised name chain. It can be her name or a unique name combining the names of you two.

Diamond Earrings

To make her feel extraordinary and royal, gift her the expensive metal. Buy diamond earrings which are comfortable and she can wear daily to her workplace. Girls love diamonds, trust us!

For Him

Bracelet

Men look stunning when they carry a bracelet on their wrist. If your man also loves this trendy jewellery, then gift him a solid bracelet. You can also engrave your names on it to make it even more special.

Love band ring

Love bands are trendy, classy and always in fashion. Why always men gift rings to women, sometimes the cliché has to change. Gift your man a love band that fits her finger. You can also buy a similar band for yourself.

What do you think would suit best for your partner?

