Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Dear Couples, Here are Some Tips How You Can Have Safe Sex This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s day is here, and it is the best time of the year that you enjoy with your partner. You can go on romantic dates or even plan a big getaway on weekends for a mini trip to the hills or beach. Valentine is all about celebrating love, and just in case you are single it doesn’t mean it’s not for you. You can step back in the dating game, go on first dates, meet new people, crash at valentines party who know that’s how you meet the special one for you. Between all the fun, there is one thing that you should keep in mind - safe sex. Doesn’t matter if you usually have sex with your partner or are doing it for the first or even if it’s a one-night stand, your and your partner’s health has to be taken care of. Here are some tips to have safe sex this Valentine’s Day.

>Protected sex

It has been said a million times by now that using protection is very important to avoid STDs and unwanted pregnancy. There are a variety of condoms available on the market that you can use according to your preference.

>Oral sex

Oral sex is a vital part of fun and lovemaking. But STDs can also be transmitted through oral sex. But do not worry, you can still enjoy it as there are dental dams that you can use during rimming to stay protected from any sexual disease.

>Anal sex

If you are planning to try something new this Valentine’s, then anal sex can be an option. Ignoring all the taboos, you must know that anal is safe and considered to be more pleasurable if done in the right way. To have it safely, you must have condoms, lots of lube, and take it slow as per your comfort to avoid any injury. It is advised that you keep communicating with your partner and do it at your pace.

>Aftermath of sex

It is necessary to clean up after sex, if you had anal then it is advised to first clean up before moving on to vaginal sex as it can transmit bacterial infection. You can take a shower and to keep it romantic and fun, have a shower together. Also, women are advised to pee after sex as it reduces the chances of STDs.

