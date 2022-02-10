Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Make your Valentine’s Day Special with These Things

As we are approaching Valentine’s Day, couples are preparing a list of things to do on the day of love. You must have a lot of things on mind but are unable to decide what all should you include on your list. If you live in cities with beaches such as Mumbai and Goa, you can plan the day doing in a fun and romantic way. We have curated a list of things you can do in Mumbai and Goa on Valentine’s Day.

>Mumbai

Advertisement

The city of dreams never sleeps. If you have ever visited the city of Mumbai, you definitely know the aura of the city makes one fall in love with it. The city is full of young people who celebrate every special day with enthusiasm and make it fun. If you and your partner are in Mumbai and wants your day to be the perfect one, try these things:

>Show your adventurous side with hot air balloon ride

This Valentine’s Day, keep your romantic side aside and bring out the adventurous you. Go on a Hot Air Balloon ride with your partner in Lonavala, just a few hours away from Mumbai. Trust us, it is going to be once in a lifetime experience to spend time with your partner looking at the city from the sky.

>Book a private villa

Advertisement

To spend time away from the hustle of the city, book a private villa in the outskirts of Mumbai. There are various luxurious stay options around the city that will give you an exquisite experience and some quality time with your partner. You can also have some intimate moments in the woods.

>Sailing in the Sea

Book two seats on the Yacht and take your partner on a romantic water ride. Witness the beautiful sunset on an evening cruise.

Advertisement

>Goa

The young city is perfect for couples to lay around and be lazy. It is also popular for its beaches and parties. However, you can spend your special day with these activities.

>Stargazing at Beach

You can spend the night laying on the sand and looking at the sky full of stars with your partner. You can play some romantic music on the side to give it a perfect Bollywood touch.

>Bike trip

Hire a scooty or a bike and roam around the woods. Stop at a secluded place and have a nice candlelight dinner. Isn’t it romantic?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.