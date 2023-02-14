Valentine's Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Love Day with Animated Rain Drops That Join to Become A Heart

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Rain or shine, will you be mine? Valentine’s Day is here and so is Google Doodle. February 14 animated Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year, when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more. It shows two rain drop falling and making a heart. Every year people celebrate the day with their loved ones, and Google shares a doodle to commemorate the occasion.

Valentine’s Day 2023 Special Google Doodle

Mating Season For Birds?

Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14th was the start of mating season for birds? They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century.

“Whatever your forecast looks like today, we hope you enjoy celebrating with your special someone," Google stated with the animated doodle.

Valentine’s Day 2023: History

The holiday is named after Saint Valentine, a Christian martyr, who is surrounded by much mystery and intrigue. Just like the history of Saint Valentine, the exact origins of Valentine’s Day are not clear.

However, today it is widely recognised as a day to express love and affection through acts of kindness, gifts, and spending some quality time together. Couples especially go all out to show their love and commitment to one another. From exchanging elaborate gifts to candlelit dinners and romantic getaways, they take the opportunity to show appreciation for their special ones. Read on to find out about this day and the figure it has come to be associated with.

Who Was St. Valentine’s?

St. Valentine, also known as Saint Valentine of Rome, was a Catholic saint. He is considered the patron saint of lovers. People often associate him with romantic love and affection. This is why it is he who is celebrated every February 14 on Valentine’s Day. His true identity and his history still remain a mystery.

There are several legends that surround him. According to one legend, St. Valentine was a priest who lived during the third century in Rome. The Roman Emperor Claudius II had imposed a ban on marriages. St. Valentine was imprisoned and executed for performing marriages for Christian couples. Another legend revolving around St. Valentine states that he was imprisoned for helping Christians escape from the harsh Roman prisons. He is also have said to fallen in love with the jailer’s daughter.

Despite the lack of any concrete evidence, St. Valentine is always seen as a symbol of love and devotion. This symbolism associated with him has continued throughout the centuries. Today, Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world as a day to express love and affection. Whichever legend people believe in, St. Valentine serves as a symbol of the power of love.

Why Do We Celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14?

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 as a day to express love and affection towards our loved ones. The origins of this holiday are surrounded by great mystery and intrigue. Many sources believe it to be an amalgamation of ancient Roman and Christian traditions. In ancient Rome, the festival of Lupercalia was held from February 13 to 15. This was a celebration of love and fertility. Later, it was Pope Gelasius I who recognised this as the feast of Saint Valentine, in 496 AD. This was an attempt to replace the pagan celebration with a Christian one.

