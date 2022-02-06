Happy Valentine's Week 2022: Rose Day Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

It’s February, which means a celebration of love is upon us. As is commonly known, February 14 is celebrated as Valentine’s Day, but the days preceding it has other connotations as well. Rose Day is one such occasion. It is celebrated with zest, love, and joy by lovers of all ages. During Rose Day, flowers are exchanged with blessings and wishes, making it the first and most beautiful holiday of them all. Here’s how you may make your bond with your dear ones more meaningful by starting the day with lovely rose day greetings and messages with photographs. Happy Rose Day to everyone!

ROSE DAY MESSAGES

1. May God make our relationship more beautiful than the most precious rose in the world. Happy Rose Day, my love!

2. Your soul is as beautiful as a rose and I love you immensely. Happy Rose Day to my rose!

3. Sending you yellow, white, red, pink roses to let you know how you add colours to my life every day with your presence. Happy Rose Day, partner!

4. No matter which day it is, our love for each other will remain the same. Happy rose day, my darling!

5. Sending you a rose plant instead of a flower. I pray and wish that you stay in my life forever. Happy Rose Day!

6. Sending you a bunch of handpicked roses on this day to express my love for you which is eternal. Happy Rose Day!

ROSE DAY QUOTES

1. Beauty and ugliness are the two different aspects of a same coin. You can never find beautiful roses without thrones in them.

2. Keep making my life beautiful with the smile from rosy lips through the year. Happy Rose Day, Sweetheart.

3. The way you handle me delicately makes me feel like a beautiful flower taken good care of. I will continue to bloom in your love and shade. Happy Rose Day 2022!

4. Can you imagine the world without roses? It won’t be the same because an important part of its beauty will be lacking. That is what my life would be like without you.

5. Wish my smiles be yours forever, I wish my happiness be yours, As I wish to get only you and nothing else in this world. Happy rose day.

