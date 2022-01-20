Happy Valentine’s Week 2022: When is Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day?

>Valentine’s Week 2022: Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day on the western side, is celebrated annually on February 14. The day originated as a Western Christian feast day, to honour one or two early saints named Valentinus. Valentine’s Day is recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love, across the world. It is a day to profess love and affection to your lover.

However, over time, people started to dedicate a whole week to this event. Valentine’s Day is observed on February 14, but the spirits of the festival begin a week before. Though, erstwhile, the day is celebrated to honour of Saint Valentine, the week has taken on a new meaning where each day from February 7 (Rose Day) onward till Valentine’s Day on February 14 is for a particular expression.

>As lovers are all set to celebrate the day of love, here is the list of dates and names of the days of Valentine’s week:

February 7: Rose Day

On Rose Day, you can express your affection with a Red Rose.

February 8: Propose Day

You can likewise propose your affection to your loved one on Propose day

February 9: Chocolate Day

Who doesn’t love Chocolates? A box of chocolate can be gifted on Chocolate Day.

February 10: Promise Day

Make an adorable commitment on the Promise Day.

February 11: Teddy Day

Gift your lover a teddy on Teddy Day.

February 12: Hug Day

Observe Hug Day to wrap things up

February 13: Kiss Day

As the week is all about love, why not show affection by kissing your loved ones.

February 14: Valentine’s Day

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, you can send greeting cards, flowers, and gifts to your loved ones, you can go on dates, or even for church services.

>How To Celebrate Valentine’s Week?

Here are ideas to get you started and feed your creative juices to pump your relationship and pamper your partner!

>A Dinner Date: Beat the Monday blues and go out on a dinner date post work with your spouse. It can only get things going on a yummy note. However, plan this dinner date at a place you’ve never been before. It could be plush dining at some 5-star hotel or to a restro-bar if you wish to add some moves and recall the days gone-by.

>A Movie-Night: With theatre’s shut due to pandemic, if you and your spouse are movie buffs, then create a theatre-like atmosphere at home and enjoy your partner’s favourite movie.

>Jazz Up Things at >Home: And for the ones who rule out going-out, you can surely jazz-up things at home. Order a sumptuous dinner from your favorite food factory or cook together. Call some friends over to your house, dim the light, turn on the sound and ask for camera please!

Whether you choose to explore the city or get star gazing or envy thy neighbour, make up a plan to enthrall your partner with a fun relationship quiz and do not forget to ask if s/he liked your idea of this we-time and should you do this often?

And if you happen to be the one who is lucky enough to get surprised by his/her partner to make this day special, please do not be a spoil sport. Leave work, differences, arguments or not-so-happy things aside for some other day, and simply bask in love!

