Happy World Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY 2022 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day allows people around the world to indulge in their favourite treat without any guilt. Chocolates have a special place in expressing love. It is undoubtedly mankind’s one of the earliest luxuries that have managed to retain its reputation to date.

ALSO READ: World Chocolate Day 2022: History, Significance and Sweet Facts

Chocolate is made from the fruit of the cacao tree which is said to be first cultivated some thousands of years ago. Regardless of the occasion or event, trust never to go wrong with chocolates as they make the perfect gifts.

Here’s how you can wish your fellow chocolate lovers today:

Advertisement

1. Hey, it’s World Chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I love sharing not only my chocolate but everything with you.

2. Sending across a box of chocolates which are not half as sweet as you. Happy World Chocolate Day!

3. A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands. Happy World Chocolate Day!

4. Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy World Chocolate Day!

5. Keep calm and gorge on chocolates! Happy World Chocolate Day!

6. Anyone can catch one’s eye. But it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul - and for me that special someone is you. Happy chocolate day!

Advertisement

7. There’s Nothing Better Than A Good Friend, Except A Good Friend With Chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day!

8. When life gives you melons, throw it back and ask for chocolates! Happy World Chocolate Day!

9. Money can’t buy happiness. But, it can buy a chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

10. I could give up chocolate, but I am not a quitter. And neither are you. Happy World Chocolate Day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.