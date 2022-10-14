HAPPY WORLD EGG DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Being one of the most affordable and nutritious food items, Eggs are widely consumed by all worldwide. Eggs are a rich source of protein and can be eaten in different forms. Eggs have become an essential part of many preparations and several delicious dishes can also be prepared using it. To celebrate such versatility and nutrition values of eggs, the World Egg Day was first established at the International Egg Commission’s Vienna conference in 1996. It was decided to celebrate the second Friday of October every year as World Egg Day.

Ever since then, egg lovers have been celebrating the day in different creative ways. This year the day will be celebrated on October 14. Here are a few wishes, quotes, thoughts and celebration tips for you to enjoy the day with eggs.

Advertisement

World Egg Day: Wishes

1. When you have an egg on your breakfast plate, you know that your day is going to be an awesome one….. Wishing you healthy meals with lots of eggs on World Egg Day.

2. World Egg Day celebrates the love of eggs and lets us make it a memorable day by enjoying eggs in different forms and dishes for a healthy celebration…. Make it an egglicious day!!!

3. They make the quickest, tastiest and healthiest breakfast….. They are the cute little eggs that we all love….. Sending my warm wishes to you on World Egg Day.

4. Let us celebrate World Egg Day by enjoying the amazing dishes cooked using eggs to make it the happiest day of the year…. Tasty eggs make every soul happy…. Happy World Egg Day.

Advertisement

World Egg Day: Wishes

5. Eggs are a precious source of protein, healthy for bones and the brain, and rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Wishing you all – a wonderful Egg Day!

6. Eggs are essential for individual nutrition. Eat eggs, love eggs and enjoy eggs.

7. The good thing about eggs is that you can have them in any way you desire to complete your meals in a wholesome way.

Advertisement

World Egg Day: Celebration Tips

Plan a meal celebration by trying out different recipes for eggs, this year, you can start your day by preparing the traditional African Shakshuka egg recipe and enjoy it with your family. Go out with your loved one and try a new egg dish at your favourite restaurant. Host an egg recipe competition where you can try to taste a variety of dishes and celebrate the glory of eggs.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here