World Youth Skills Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY WORLD YOUTH SKILLS DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: With an aim to spread awareness regarding technical, and vocational education training, and the development of other skills, every year, July 15 is celebrated as World Youth Skills Day. It was in 2014 when the United Nations General Assembly recognised the day. This was done to encourage the significance of providing the youth with the required skills for employment. Moreover, the day also highlights the importance of skilled youth in addressing the current and future global challenges.

ALSO READ: World Youth Skills Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

Advertisement

On this special occasion of World Youth Skills Day, here are some quotes: and wishes that you can share with your friends and family:

1. “Youth is the backbone of any country, so we should constantly motivate them to learn something new."

2. “Much education today is monumentally ineffective. All too often we are giving young people cut flowers when we should be teaching them to grow their own plants. Happy World Youth Skills Day."

3. “On the occasion of World Youth Skill Day, we need to commit to ourselves that we will constantly learn new things and play our role in the development of the country."

4. Amidst the chaos in today’s world, do not forget to use your youth for acquiring skills.

5. Learning new skills is so important because it ensures that you stay employable in today’s world.

6. World Youth Skills day is a big motivation for us and so let us take this opportunity and start learning new skills.

Advertisement

7. The best way to acquire new skills is to practice and the more you practice the better you will get at it.

8. Keep going and do not allow small obstacles to stop you and one day you will be amazed to see your progress.

9. Let us celebrate World Youth Skills Day by learning a new skill every month.

Advertisement

10. When youth develops, they present their country with them. Happy World Youth Skills Day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.