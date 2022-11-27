Harivansh Rai Bachchan 115th Birth Anniversary: Famous Poems by Amitabh Bachchan's Father

HARIVANSH RAI BACHCHAN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: The Bachchan family is widely known for their contributions to the Indian film industry and politics. However, the Bachchan name was first popularised by renowned writer and poet, Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. A towering figure during the Chaayavaadi (romantic) upsurge in Hindi literary movement, Dr Bachchan set his legacy in stone with the words he penned.

Today marks the 115th birth anniversary of the literary icon and the father of Amitabh Bachchan. Here are some moving lines from the pen of the Padma Bhushan awardee.

Mera Parichay

“Mera Parichay" is more of a single-liner than a poem. Yet, it encompasses aspects of Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s identity better than any other combination of words could. Amitabh Bachchan quoted this parichay (introduction) in a tweet:

Agneepath

Agneepath, or the path of fire, is a poem popularised extensively by two movies of the same name. Through this poem, Harivansh Rai Bachchan urges the readers to keep moving on their chosen path, no matter how many obstacles are strewn on it.

You can find a glimpse of the poem used here to refer to the tough path that those who protect the nation tread.

Gudiya

This poem seemingly draws inspiration from Russian Dolls, in which wooden dolls of increasingly smaller sizes are placed one inside the other. Here, Dr Bachchan used the concept of such a doll as an analogy for the complexities of the human world. There is a world inside a world, he conveyed.

Big B is seen reciting the poem here.

Khadi Ke Phool

This collection of poems was a dedication to Mahatma Gandhi, and was published after his assassination.

Madhushala

Madhushala, or a tavern, and what it figuratively represented for humans remained a core concept in a lot of the poetry that Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote. So fond was he of the Madhushala, that he expressed his wish for the truth of the Madhushala to be uttered even in his last rites!

