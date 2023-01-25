Fashion and time go hand in hand. Well, we all have seen celebrities and actors donning elegant attires and trademark dresses. These days, old patterns are trending again. Bow-styled dresses are in trend all around the world. From neatly tied to fringed and beaded, bows in all sorts of shapes, sizes and fabrics are popping up everywhere, often seen in designer tops and dresses. Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was seen wearing a stunning black-bow design dress at her “finale walk as reigning Miss Universe".

Harnaaz was the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. While paying tribute to Sen and Dutta, Harnaaz got her crown-winning pictures clicked in the black bow dress. The outfit was designed by famous fashion creator Sayash Shinde, who also designed Harnaaz’s winning gown.

Harnaaz Sandhu rocked the stage with her special entry in the finale of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. She wore a black shimmery dress, helmed with a big bow, depicting pictures of Sushmita Sen and Lara Datta. Harnaaz looked gorgeous in a bow-style dress and everyone was praising her beauty.

Harnaaz posted a set of pictures from the finale, writing, “It’s my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe 2023. For my final walk, special thanks to Saisha Shinde for making this dream gown come true! I pay a huge tribute to these two incredible women, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe, I truly adore you both a lot, this one is for you and India."

Tips to style your simple outfits in a bow-design

If you want to style your dresses and gowns in unique ways, you can accentuate them with big bow shapes. For your ethnic wear or wedding outfits you can use a satin fabric golden lace bow and tie it around your waist. For a formal dress look, you can pair your shirt and blazer with a black or white colour satin bow, loose fitting around the neck. Experiment with your date night party apparel, use a designer piece of cloth and wear it on your waist, making a beautiful bow design on your flared or bodycon dresses. Modify your traditional saree look into an all-new modern style, as these days, bow-design blouses are gaining popularity.

