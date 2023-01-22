Harnaaz Sandhu Gives Us Yet Another Red Carpet Moment In Lavender Tulle Gown; PICS

After winning hearts at her “finale walk as reigning Miss Universe", Harnaaz Sandhu is on a mission to give some high-standard fashion goals. Doing the same, she seemed “roaring" in her latest outfit which was straight outta from the shelves of Jovani Fashion.

Harnaaz Sandhu wore a lavender tulle gown which made us all go gaga over her. The gown had a dramatic neckline with folded patterns of tulle fabric, cascading to a long lavender tulle train with a thigh-high slit that showed off her curves perfectly. She was seen posing on the stairs of an outdoor location. The elaborate train of the gown cascaded down the stairs, perfectly displaying the intricate folded work details.

For her makeup, she opted for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick. While posting these pictures, she wrote, “I saved my voice to roar at the right time."

Later, Jovani Fashion also posted a glimpse of behind the shoot. The caption of the video said, “So happy to be a part of Harnaaz Sandhu’s final shoot as Miss Universe! Harnaaz is wearing all JOVANI Couture and social occasion designs."

Earlier, she was dressed up in a stunning black gown for her final walk as Miss Universe. She even paid tribute to her idols, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Harnaaz, who was highly inspired by Sushmita and Lara’s journey, chose to wear a gown with the actors’ winning moments on the Miss Universe stage printed on it.

While posting these pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “It’s my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn’t thank Saisha Shinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true!"

She further added, “A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen47 and Lara Bhupathi, I truly adore you both a lot…this one is for you and INDIA."

