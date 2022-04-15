Harnaaz Sandhu Shares Tips On How To Ace A Perfect Soft Glam Make-Up Look

If you have been wondering how Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu gets that natural glowing look, her latest make-up tutorial might answer some of your queries. The 22-year-old has shared her make-up routine on Miss Universe’s YouTube channel this Sunday.

Guiding her followers in achieving that simple yet effective make-up look, Harnaaz showed us her go-to beauty products and tools she uses to keep her glamour on fleek. In a four-minute video, Harnaaz took the viewers on her make-up journey and we are here to break down all the steps for you:

The model began her make-up routine with a clean face which she moisturised. “Make sure you moisturise your face irrespective of the season. Similarly, it’s important to moisturise your lips well," added Harnaaz. She applies lip balm for her lips and moisturiser for her face.

In the following step, Harnaaz applied foundation on her face using a stick. To achieve that flawless natural finish, she mixed two shades of foundations and blended them thoroughly using a beauty blender sponge. Harnaaz made sure that she applied a lighter shade of foundation under her eyes to conceal dark circles and creases.

Harnaaz has shaped and filled her eyebrows using an eyebrow definer and finished off with an eyebrow gel. Sharing her secret to ace that defined eyebrow look, Harnaaz told the viewers to always start from the middle and just fill in the gaps. She curled up her lashes and added mascara to make her eye make-up more on point.

Harnaaz added a bit of colour to her cheeks with a pink blush which she applied with the help of a puffed-up brush. She defined her lips with the help of lip liner following which she wore the lip colour. To add a definite shape to her face the Miss Universe went for the good old contouring technique.

Finishing off the make-up look, Harnaaz went for a setting spray and was all ready to glam up.

Have you checked Harnaaz’s latest YouTube video?

