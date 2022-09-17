Harry, Meghan Markle’s Affectionate Gesture at Queen Elizabeth II’s Service Wins Hearts; Know Royal Protocol About PDA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services together in the UK. It wasn’t just their appearance that made headlines, the duo was often spotted holding hands on multiple occasions as they stepped out in public. The affectionate gestures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the talk of the town as a majority of the royal family members opted to use conservative body language while making public appearances during the mourning period.

One of the PDA moments occurred when Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance alongside the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton. The four who followed the royal dress code and wore black ensembles walked around the Windsor Palace to interact with people as they looked at the public tributes paid for the late monarch. At one point, Meghan Markle was spotted placing her hand on Harry’s back to comfort him.

They also held hands as they walked outside. Moreover, Markle barely left Harry’s side to only comfort the grieving people. The two were also photographed together exiting the Westminster Hall service walking hand-in-hand. A section of the internet is trying to understand why Markle’s comforting her husband has become a point of discussion, meanwhile, many also praised the Duchess of Sussex for her show of affection.

A user said, “What Royal Protocol demands no holding hands at a funeral? Utterly obtuse to be led by such inhumane standards & accept lack of affection as a standard to admire the Monarchy. I’ll take Harry and Meghan’s show of affection any day over the cold fake superiority of the British Monarchy."

Another added, “All this nonsense about Harry & Meghan holding hands at today’s ceremony - two boys once had to walk behind their mother’s coffin in a public spectacle that had to be traumatizing, nobody held their hand then. Harry is very lucky to have found someone to hold his hand through life."

One more joined, “Wasn’t it a shame that William and Kate weren’t holding hands today? Lovely to see Harry and Meghan doing it though, so sweet."

What does Royal Protocol say about holding hands?

As per a report by People magazine, a royal etiquette expert and the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, Myka Meier, stated that there is no actual protocol that says royal couples must refrain from PDA, it is just that the UK family does it.

