Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Fasting Rules and Mantra

HARTALIKA TEEJ 2022: Hartalika Teej is marked on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Bhadrapada every year. It is considered one of the major events in the Hindu community. On this day, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. Unmarried women keep a fast to obtain the desired groom. The married ones observe it for the long life of their husband, and they do sixteen adornments in addition to offering special prayers. As per beliefs, Goddess Parvati kept fast to get Lord Shiva as her husband and this day marks their union.

Hartalika Teej: Date and Shubh Muhurat

As per the Drik Panchang, this year the Hartalika Teej will be marked on August 30. The Panchang for Tuesday will be in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month and is predicted to mark the Tritiya Tithi from 3:20 PM on August 29 to 3:33 PM on August 30. The auspicious timings to worship on this day will be in the morning from 6:05 AM to 8:38 AM. On the other hand, the timings will be from 6:33 PM to 8:51 PM.

Hartalika Teej: Puja Vidhi and Fasting Rules

To keep fast, one must retire from all the activities for the day. You should wake up early, bathe and adorn clean clothes. Position the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Start with worshipping Lord Ganesha by doing his aarti. Post this, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Offer clothes to Lord Shiva and read the story of Hartalika Teej. Conclude the Puja by offering bhog and then distribute prasad. The fast of Hartalika Teej is similar Karva Chauth. Women observing the fast are to make sure to keep nirjala vrat, meaning some don’t even drink water.

Hartalika Teej: Mantras

For Lord Shiva

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Maheshwaraya Namah

Om Shambhave Namah

OM HARAYA NAMAH

Om Shulapanaye Namah

Om Pinakavrishe Namah

Om Pashupataye Namah

For Goddess Parvati

Om Jagaddhatrayai Namah

Om Jagatpratishthaayai Namah

Om Umaye Namah

Parvatyai Namah

Parvatyai Namah Shantirupinyai Namah

