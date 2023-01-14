Have Acne-prone Skin? Follow These 5 Expert-recommended Tips

The wedding season is here, and we are all set to look our best. But not everyone is blessed with flawless and non-sensitive skin. There are many of us, who — as soon as we apply makeup — see acne. For so many of us, applying makeup is a nightmare because of our acne-prone skin. These pimples frequently appear in the T-zone area and mostly stay for a very long time. Sometimes it takes months for their scars to fade.

If you are also troubled by your acne-prone skin, take note of these tips by cosmetologist Dr Nidhi. She has shared a video about this on her Instagram account and explained how we can prevent this issue. So without wasting any time, let’s get started.

Cleanse twice

Once you’ve removed your makeup, always wash your face twice. Use a cleanser with salicylic acid for this. This will provide relief from acne.

Use an acne pad

If you are wiping your face, have an acne pad on your hand and use that to wipe your face. Do not forget that it must contain glycolic acid.

Use of a patch to treat acne

After cleansing the skin at night, apply an acne healing patch to your pimples or acne on the face. You can get it online as well.

Use a clean brush

Always remember to use a clean brush or sponge, whenever you apply makeup. Only after washing and drying it after usage, you should store it.

Avoid rubbing the skin too much

Always be careful not to rub the skin too much when exfoliating it. It would be better if you are gentle while doing so.

