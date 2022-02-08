Have Rosy Cheeks and Lips With These DIY Tints

Every girl loves having rosy cheeks and lips. It makes their face look pretty and healthy by creating an illusion of a blood rush. One beauty product that works for both cheeks and lips and does wonders in giving that natural colour is tint. However, artificial tints have chemicals that can damage your skin with daily usage. In such a case, we can opt for natural options. You can store them for three to four months and use them without damaging your skin. To get the perfect pink and red tint, make your tint at home with these natural products:

>Beetroot tint

Dry the beetroot in sun and make a powder out of it. Take a bowl and add one tablespoon of water and glycerine to it. Mix them well and then, add the beetroot powder. Make a thick paste. When the consistency seems fine, store it in a small container and refrigerate for a few hours. Your beetroot tint for red lips and cheeks is ready.

>Food colour tint

You can make tint using red food colour also. You need to add a tablespoon of almond oil along with one tablespoon of water and a few drops of food colour. Stop adding the food colour when you’ll think the colour is the same as you want. Freeze it for two to three hours and use it later.

>Rose tint

Take a few rose petals and grind them by adding 1/4th cup water. Strain the paste through a strainer and add a tablespoon of rose water, if you want. Boil the mixture and add lemon juice to it. As you add lemon, the pigmentation increases and you get the perfect shade for your tint. Cool it down and then store it in a box.

>Hibiscus tint

Add hibiscus extract, water, glycerine and shea butter and mix well. Freeze the mixture for two to three hours and use it after that.

