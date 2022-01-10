Have Rough, Patchy Hands Due to Winters? We Got You Covered Here

While a lot of us love the winter season, we can’t deny that it also brings lots of problems, especially skin-related. Your hands become rough in the winter season and they need special care. While some people wear gloves to protect their hands, they are not sufficient. And therefore, we have got you covered with some tips that will protect your hands regularly.

>Applying olive oil

Olive oil can make a much-needed difference against the rough patches of your hands. A small drop or a whole tablespoon can be used based on the requirement. Once the hands have been rubbed, they should be covered with gloves for a few hours. You will soon notice your smooth and shining hands.

>Moisturising hands at regular intervals

Moisturisers are water-based lotions, gels and creams that hold water in the outer layer of skin. They contain humectants, occlusives and emollients. Humectants include glycerine and urea drawing water into the skin. Occlusives include Shea butter, petrolatum which hold water in the skin. Emollients include lanolin and Sunflower oil that help smoothen the skin. Almond oil, avocado oil, aloe vera gels and coconut oil can also be used as moisturisers.

Moisturisers should be applied a few times each day. It can be applied more if necessary.

>Remaining hydrated

Drinking enough water helps in removing toxic substances from the body. This improves the skin, making it more glowing and radiant.

>Applying sunscreen on hands

Skin is vulnerable to the ultraviolet rays of the sun. When you feel that the weather is too warm, use sunscreen with high SPF. Sunscreen will protect the hands and make the skin soft.

>Washing hands without damaging

Washing hands is necessary to protect our hands from germs that get in contact with our skin via the objects and surfaces we touch. Centres for disease control and prevention have offered guidelines for handwashing. These guidelines recommend washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.

>Use warm water. It should not be hot.

A moisturising soap with ingredients like lanolin and glycerine should be used

Hands should be washed gently. They should not be scrubbed harshly.

Blotting should be done instead of rubbing hands and making them dry.

Moisturiser should be applied to hands instead of washing them.

