Have Trouble Choosing From Available Options? Here's What Experts Advice

We have all encountered moments in our lives when we couldn’t make a decision. When we have more options, we frequently postpone making decisions. How to deal with this situation of indecision, confusion, and dilemma are a big question that we all have in our minds all the time. It can be something as simple as choosing a dress in online shopping or watching a movie. A survey on a similar state of indecision was conducted by the American Psychological Association.

The survey’s findings were quite surprising. According to these findings, one-third of adults admitted to having difficulty making even the most basic decisions. If this is happening to you, keep in mind that we are living in extremely stressful and strange times. Learn what we should do in such a situation from experts.

Try to limit your options.

In the grocery store, most people get stuck in a state of indecision. If you do not plan ahead of time, you will continue to roam in the same corridor. According to Sheena Iyengar, we can take seven or two fewer or more options on average. The thumb rule is to have no more than 3 to 5 options. When you’re faced with a plethora of options, try to limit yourself.

It is simpler to select one of the two.

According to Dr Brooke Struck, research director of The Decision Lab and a behavioural science specialist, when you narrow down the options for making a decision, it is easier to choose one of the two. If you want, you can also make a list of options. You will be able to make better decisions as a result of this.

It is acceptable to seek a second opinion before making a decision.

Before making a decision, it is best to seek a second opinion. However, if you ask for advice on minor issues, it will be more difficult. Try to choose your options. You may be afraid to make your own decisions at times. So consider what is best for you. This will give you more self-assurance.

