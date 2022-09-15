Have You Ever Tried Colouring Your Hair With Coffee?

The problem of grey hair has become quite common among people across the globe in contemporary times, owing to various internal as well as external factors. The greying of hair is a natural process as it denotes a sign of ageing. However, a lot of individuals deal with premature greying of hair, which can be embarrassing for some.

As a result, they prefer to colour their hair to conceal the grey hair. While doing so, you not only end up damaging your hair even more but also burning a hole in your pocket. What if we tell you that you can naturally colour your hair at home using only a sachet of coffee?

Yes, you read that right! Coffee works wonders on your hair. It not only keeps your hair healthy but also helps in colouring your hair. Coffee helps deepen the pigmentation of the hair by leaving stains on them. As a result, your hair appears darker. It is also rich in antioxidants that are beneficial for the hair. Coffee protects the hair from the damage caused by free radicals.

Here’s how you can use coffee to colour your hair at home:

· Take a glass of water and boil it

· After boiling, add 2 to 3 teaspoons of coffee powder to it

· Now, let it boil on low flame for some time

· Let it then cool down at room temperature

· Apply the mixture with the help of cotton to your hair and the scalp

· Once done, tie your hair and let it dry for about 1 hour

· After an hour, wash the hair thoroughly with clean water

Pro tip: You can also make a coffee-henna paste and apply it to your hair as a hair pack. Your hair will appear naturally black and shiny upon using this paste.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Please contact a subject-matter expert before implementing them.)

