Have You Seen These Must-Visit Destinations in Europe Yet?

Europe is full of enchanting destinations. While most of the places are popular in their unique way and draw lakhs of travelers every year, in this article we will cover the unexplored regions of the continent that should be on your bucket list. Read on to know more.

>Bratislava

Advertisement

This tiny historical city, but the biggest in the country of Slovakia is a young metropolis. You can enjoy the natural wonders, shop and dine at this vibrant place. It offers a blend of culture, history, fashion and recreation. The place is also budgetary as compared to western Europe and can be explored in a short period.

>Bruges

Nestled just an hour’s drive away from Brussels, Bruges is a perfect destination for your day trip. You can even stay here for a couple of days if its beauty captivates you. The place is full of castles and canals to fetch you a fairytale experience.

>Salzburg

This Austrian city is full of museums and you can avail yourself of a Salzburg card to get an entry in all of them. The card also enables free entry into most tourist attractions and public transit. The city appears just as it did when Mozart existed here two and half centuries ago.

>Lausanne

Rejuvenate yourself on the banks of Lake Geneva. Lausanne ranks among one of the most beautiful places in Switzerland and rightly so. The region and its surroundings are renowned for lip-smacking cuisines, enchanting beauty and a Swiss-French cultural experience.

>Belogradchik

Belogradchick will delight you with all its original beauty. The place is free from the bustling crowd of tourists so that you can explore it as per your comfort. If you have some additional time to spare, you can visit the nearby Magura Cave, which has thousands of years old paintings made by humans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.