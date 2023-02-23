Moong Dal is known for being rich in protein. That’s why we often include it in our daily meals at home in the form of Dal Tadka, Moong Dal or Khichdi. Have you ever had Moong Dal Crispy Roti? If not, then today check out its recipe. The Moong Dal Roti is spicy and crispy in taste and texture. Children, too, eat moong dal roti with great enthusiasm. It is one of the most common dishes for breakfast in Indian households. If you don’t know how to make this roti, here is a recipe that you can follow:

Ingredients:

Wheat Flour: 1 cup

Moong Dal: 1 cup

Red Chilli Powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric: 1 tsp

Green Coriander: 2-3 tbsp

Salt: As per taste

Method of making Moong Dal Roti:

To make this roti, first, clean the dal. Soak it in water and keep it for 60 minutes. Then add the soaked moong dal to the pressure cooker and add turmeric, water and salt as required. Then boil the dal in a cooker, up to 2-3 whistles. Then turn the gas off and let the pressure of the cooker release on its own. When the pressure of the cooker is released, separate the water from the dal and then put it in a bowl. When the dal cools down, add green coriander to it.

Now, take wheat flour in a vessel and add red chilli powder and a pinch of salt to it. Once you mix the spices with the flour, add water slowly and knead the dough. Knead the dough and make balls of it. Now take one of the balls and roll it around. After this, place a little dal in the middle of the roti and fold it and roll it again.

Place a tawa on the gas for heating. When it becomes hot, put moong dal roti on it and cook it on medium flame. Start roasting the roti from side to side until it turns crisp. If you want, you can even roast the rotis by applying oil and turn it into paranthas.

