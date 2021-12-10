Have You Watched This Trick By MasterChef Kunal Kapur to Get Perfectly Fried Onions?

Onions infused in a dish can make you happy as easily as it makes you weep while cutting it. The crisp texture and the spicy tinge of its juice make any dish lip-smacking. Onions can act as both an ingredient and a side dish.

India is filled with Biryani lovers. Apart from the bursting flavours that the Biryani is loaded with, a side dish that makes it more mouth-watering is the addition of fried onion. The glaze and crunch that it adds to the dish are amazing. But, getting the right amount of fry and the golden haze is something that looks easy, but it definitely isn’t.

If you struggle to get the perfect golden fried onions, MasterChef Kunal Kapur is here to get you out of the stick. Chef Kunal recently shared a clip showing the correct method to make fried and crispy onions. The tips and tricks shared by the celebrity chef will ensure that you get the perfect onions for your curry and Biryani.

Sharing the clip, Chef Kunal, in the caption, wrote, “How to perfectly fry onions for Biryani or Pulao without burning them? A super-easy way – watch now and save it!"

Take a look at the clip here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXLjMD9F62x/

Here’s the step-by-step guide to getting perfectly fried onions:

Peel the root and the upper part of the onion.

Remove the peel.

Cut the onions in two halves and chop them. More the precision in chopping, the better will be the result.

Take a wok and pour roughly one litre of oil if you plan to fry around one kilogram of onions.

Heat the oil to medium or high. The low heated oil will lead to onions soaking more oil.

Pour the onions into the oil, and do not forget to stir continuously during the process.

As the onions start getting a brown hue, simmer the flame and start getting the fried onions out.

Remember to evenly spread out the onions on a dry kitchen towel to stop them from turning bitter and black.

The fried onions can be used for any kind of dish other than Biryani. You can even store them and use them for roughly 3 months.

