Having a Dry Mouth? Don't Worry, Just Follow These Tips to Address the Problem

The problem of having a dry mouth is commonplace among the elderly. The decline in the production of saliva in the mouth as one grows older is a major reason for a dry mouth. Medicinal side-effects or breathing through the mouth, also lead to the problem of having a Dry mouth. Dryness in the mouth can also be caused by not drinking enough water.

There can be many other reasons for the problem of dryness in the mouth. Here, in this article, we will look at some tips that you could follow to avoid the problem of having a dry mouth.

Do not breathe through the mouth:

Some people open their mouths while sleeping and breathe through their mouth instead of their nose because they have trouble breathing. This naturally leads to a dry mouth. If you feel that your nose has been clogged, instead of breathing through the mouth while sleeping, get up and try to clear your nose.

Avoid Caffeine and nicotine

Avoid products with caffeine and nicotine because these things dehydrate the body. This leads to the problem of having a dry mouth. Limit your intake of caffeinated stuff like tea and coffee. Nicotine-containing products like cigarettes should be avoided too.

Avoid alcohol:

Consuming alcohol or using a mouthwash with alcohol content also increases the problem of dry mouth. Therefore, to get rid of this problem, avoid alcohol. You should also go for a mouthwash that does not contain alcohol.

Drink plenty of water:

To keep the body hydrated, experts recommend that a person should drink at least eight to ten glasses of water throughout the day. A dry mouth can be a result of a lack of water in the body. Salt consumption should also be minimised because excessive consumption of salt leads to the problem of having a dry mouth. Apart from the aforementioned tips, keeping the surroundings moistured also helps alleviate the problem of having a dry mouth. A humidifier in the room will be quite helpful too.

