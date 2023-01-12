Having a French Window Beside Your Bed Can Help You Breathe Healthier

Imagine waking up to natural light flowing into your bedroom and a nice gush of fresh air rolling around you. Well, could there be a dawn better than that? And what if I told you that French windows and the elegance that they bring along are the reason to that.

Emerging from the French term ‘portes-fenêtres’, which means ‘windowed doors’, French windows are door-sized glass windows that are designed to provide a view of the outdoors and allow natural light to enter the room.

“Over the years, French windows have become quite popular for efficiently connecting the indoors to the outdoors and bringing the outside in. They bring the freshness and beauty of nature into your space especially in localities that are filled with foliage around. These glass panels bring out the overall aesthetic and functionality of your space so efficiently that they are also called the “Wall of Light," says Paulomi Sanghvi, Interior designer and founder, the Fusion Atelier, Chennai. They’re a stunning addition to any space and as you usually see them, they give the ability to open up spaces and let fresh air and natural light flow in.

“Having a French window beside your bed can help you breathe healthy air as they supplement better air circulation, which helps to reduce the build-up of allergens, dust, and other pollutants in the bedroom," says Cyrus Mody, Managing Partner, Viceroy Properties.

Additionally, having the window open in areas with greater humidity can help to reduce not just the humidity levels in the room, but also reduces the risk of mold and mildew growth. “Closing the same window can reduce the amount of noise from outside, thereby improving the sleep quality," adds Mody.

French windows add warmth to your living areas and bedrooms. With the amount of shine that they’re able to invite, they can easily make small bedrooms feel larger and airy. They ideally create an illusion of more space by creating an elegant yet homely feel. “It also provides for a beautiful continuation generally opening up into balconies, patios or even courtyards. It gorgeously creates an overall openness into any kind of a space whether small or big and as we know fresh air is essential for well-being and French windows ensure plenty of it. They facilitate proper ventilation and air circulations across your space while also adding character and style," adds Sanghvi.

Whether the space design is contemporary, traditional, eclectic, minimalistic, coastal, rustic or industrial, French windows fit the space like a glove. The variations in their styles and designs have continued to grow and they have been highly experimented upon with amazing results because of the nature of their existence. “As an interior designer I can confidently say that French windows are extremely promising and a very versatile design feature and they shall continue to make spaces look more aesthetic and sophisticated," signs off Sanghvi.

