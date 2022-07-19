Having Breakfast Can Reduce Risk Of Obesity And Diabetes

According to a report by Medical News Today, by having a wholesome breakfast our body gets the necessary energy and nutrients to function well for the entire day.

It is widely believed by experts that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, many people often skip breakfast. If you are also skipping breakfast, then you need to change this habit immediately. Skipping breakfast can have adverse effects on your overall health and you can become prone to many diseases.

In the 1960s, American nutritionist Adele Davis suggested that everyone should have breakfast to stay fit and avoid obesity. Davis had said that people should have breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a poor man. This essentially means that breakfast should be the biggest meal of your day.

Today, we will take a look at diseases that can be prevented by having breakfast regularly.

You can avoid these diseases by having breakfast regularly

According to a report by Medical News Today, by having a wholesome breakfast our body gets the necessary energy and nutrients to function well for the entire day. Studies conducted in 2021 show that by having breakfast every day, you can protect your body from many diseases. Having a regular breakfast reduces the risk of many serious diseases like heart ailments, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, stroke, cardiovascular problems and cholesterol. A large number of people skip breakfast every day. About 15 per cent of people in America skip breakfast. In India, this figure could be much higher.

Skipping breakfast can lead to a deficiency of these nutrients

According to the report, people who skip breakfast every day may be deficient in folate, calcium, iron, vitamin A, vitamin B1, B2, B3, vitamin C and vitamin D. In the year 2017, a study was done on people with type 2 diabetes and some healthy people. The study revealed that for people who had skipped breakfast for a week, their circadian rhythm was disrupted. The circadian rhythm is called the internal clock and is a natural process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. This study also found that the sugar level of diabetic people suddenly increased after lunch.

