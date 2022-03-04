Having Dandruff and Split Ends? Here's How Cactus Oil Can Benefit Your Hair

We tend to think of thorny trees or plants with no fruit and flowers as useless. However, many of these plants are full of medicinal properties. Aloe Vera is just one example. Cactus oil works wonders for hair, something not many are aware of. The cactus is also called the Hawthorn plant in the common language. It is used as a showpiece in many houses.

Cactus is rich in medicinal ingredients and can be used on the hair just like any other natural hair care product. It contains phenols, fatty acids, phytosterols, millers, and vitamins, as well as antioxidant characteristics, which can help with a variety of hair problems. So, let’s have a look at some of the advantages of using cactus oil on your hair.

Hair grows stronger:

Cactus is thought to be a good source of omega fatty acids. Using it on the hair not only thickens the hair but also strengthens it from the root. Hair breakage also gets reduced. Massage your hair with cactus oil before going to bed, and wash it with shampoo after waking up.

Maintains the moisture in the hair:

Hair is nourished and rejuvenated with cactus oil. If your hair is dry, rub it with coconut oil mixed with cactus oil a few hours before shampooing. Cactus oil contains vitamin B5, which aids in moisturising and softening the hair.

Effective in eliminating dandruff:

Cactus oil, which is high in antifungal and antibacterial properties, aids in the treatment of dandruff, itching, and scalp infections in the hair. Mix lemon juice and cactus oil in a spray bottle and apply to the hair. After a few hours, wash it off. This will help you get rid of dandruff.

Reduced stress:

Stress has a direct impact on our health as well as our ability to sleep. Cactus oil also aids in the reduction of stress in such situations. Warm the cactus oil and massage it into the hair every night before going to bed. You will not only be able to get adequate sleep as a result of this, but also feel less stressed.

Get rid of split ends:

Hair development often slows as a result of two-faced hair, and the hair begins to seem dry and lifeless. In this case, rubbing the scalp with cactus oil half an hour before shampooing helps to reduce the split ends.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

