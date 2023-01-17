Having Holiday Blues? 5 Tips To Avoid Post-Vacation Hangover

The holiday season is meant to create an environment of joy and excitement. With people meeting each other and having a gala time, it hardly seems like a time that can leave someone with a frown on their face. Yet it happens. Some people go through feeling stressed and unhappy during the holiday season. This is what is called the “holiday blues". The causes behind this feeling of sadness can be due to the fear of disappointing others, unachievable expectations, and even Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). If you are going through a prolonged feeling of sadness, it is a good idea to seek a mental healthcare practitioner. In the meantime, there are some steps you can take to overcome the holiday blues:

Keep An Eye On Alcohol Intake

Advertisement

Do not consume too much alcohol. The Royal College of Psychiatrists has found that alcohol affects the chemistry of the brain. This can increase the risk of depression. Furthermore, hangovers can create a cycle of waking up feeling ill, anxious, jittery, and guilty.

Stick To A Routine

Ken Duckworth, M.D., Medical director at National Alliance on Mental Illness has advised sticking to your normal routine as much as possible. Holidays can be a time when your entire routine goes haywire. As tempting as it might be to sleep in, try not to do that. Sticking to your regular routine might feel hard but returning to it will be worse.

Set Reasonable Expectations

Since holidays are a time when people go above and beyond to make their holidays fun, it can be easy to set unrealistic expectations. Whether those are related to shopping, cooking, or attending gatherings, do not set goals you cannot achieve. If you are having a hard time with holiday activities, seek help.

Also Read: Winter Hair Care: Nourish Your Locks Back To Life With These Tips

Advertisement

Make Self Care A Priority

Rachel Weir, MD, Huntsman Mental Health Institute stated that while it is normal to splurge on treats during holidays, it is essential to balance it by planning healthy meals. Furthermore, take time off social media. When you are feeling low it can be hard to distinguish how social media does not always portray the truth of people’s lives.

Find Your Support System

Advertisement

Do not spend the holiday season at home alone. Instead, go out with your friends or family. Alternatively, have them get together for a dinner party. As long as you are keeping healthy boundaries in place, such gatherings can be all that you need to turn that frown upside down.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here