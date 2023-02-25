Having Pizza While On A Weight Loss Diet: Here’s What This Nutritionist Suggests

Strict diet, intense workouts, and quitting all sorts of calorie-rich as well as junk foods could be essential elements in your weight loss regime. One food on the list you should avoid is pizza when you are on a weight loss diet. For pizza lovers, it often gets difficult to go for months without a slice. But, what if we said that you could have your favourite pizzas without cheating on your diet? While most doctors and health experts will advise you to the contrary, nutritionist Aanchal Sogani says yes to pizza even during your weight loss journey.

Sogani emphasises the fact that when you are trying to lose weight, the focus should be on creating a calorie deficit in your body. Simply put, it means that you should consume fewer calories than your body usually burns. She suggests that eating pizza while being on a weight loss diet, “you need to be mindful of portion sizes and frequency of consumption. One way to do this is by choosing a smaller size of pizza or by sharing with someone else."

Moving on, she also suggests that instead of the regular ingredients, you should switch to healthier options. She is in favour of “using a whole wheat crust instead of a white flour crust, which can provide more fibre and nutrients. Also, adding lots of vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and tomatoes can increase the nutrient density of the pizza while keeping the calorie count low.

However, just because Sogani says you can consume pizza while on a diet does not mean you can over indulge. The nutritionist warns that it’s also important to keep in mind that pizza should be consumed in moderation and not as the mainstay of your diet.

She emphasises the importance of consuming a balanced diet that includes a ‘variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, which are essential for weight loss.’

Not just a healthy diet, but you should also incorporate regular exercise into your routine. She says, “When combined with a healthy diet, exercise can help you lose weight and keep it off over the long term." Additionally, it can help you burn those extra calories from a cheesy pizza and reach your weight loss goals.

