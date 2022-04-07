Having Problems With Vision? You Might Have One Of The Following Diseases

It is important for us to have regular eye checkups and make sure that we have optimum vision. Eyes are one of the most sensitive parts of our body. But did you know that problems in your vision can also help diagnose a lot of diseases related to your eyes?

To spread awareness about health issues ahead of World Health Day (April 7), read about five major diseases that can be diagnosed by going for regular eye checkups:

Cancer

Symptoms include decreased vision, floaters and bulging of the eyeballs. Tumors can occur in the eye and cause melanoma that is observed on the surface or inside the eyeball. Bulging is caused due to the metastatic tumor reaching the eye from other body parts. Diabetes

Sudden blurry vision might indicate Diabetes type 1 and 2. If proper treatment isn’t done, it might lead to diabetic retinopathy. This major cause of permanent blindness is caused due to the damage of retinal capillaries. Not maintaining eye health might cause unforeseen problems in daily life. Multiple Sclerosis

If you experience sudden extreme eye pain, loss of vision or black spots while seeing, these can indicate the condition of multiple sclerosis. If you experience any of these symptoms, get it checked by a neurologist. They would refer to MRI of the brain and spine and blood tests to determine the type of condition and decide the treatment. Autoimmune Disease

Automatic dryness of the eye very often can be an early symptom of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren’s syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease or ocular cicatricial pemphigoid. Drops and gels are used to treat the dryness of the eye and other medicines are prescribed based on which of the above-mentioned diseases you are suffering from. Stroke

Blockage in an artery of the eye can also cause loss of vision. Cardiac evaluation is much necessary when this happens as it might lead to cardiovascular diseases and also heart stroke in case we don’t tend to it. Regular eye checkups can help you avoid this scenario and get early medical attention.

