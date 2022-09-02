Head To Andaman and Nicobar Islands For A Sun-Kissed Vacation

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are one of the most exotic locations for a holiday. They have a deep connection with our freedom struggle. The Cellular Jail or the Kala Pani was used by Britishers for the purpose of exiling criminals and political prisoners. However, apart from the historical monuments and the stories that they tell, the group of islands is also home to innumerable pristine beaches making it one of the best tourist attractions in the country.

The corals, coconut plantations, white sands and the blue sea make for a peaceful vibe at the beaches here. Check out this list of some of the best beaches to spend your day at if you are planning to visit the islands:

Corbyn’s Cove

If you seek a contrast of tranquillity and adventure in one place then you must visit Corbyn’s Cove. Being one of the most exotic beaches in Andaman, this location provides options for visitors to either leisurely relax on the beach, take a stroll along the coast or indulge in watersports like Seakarting.

Radhanagar Beach

This photogenic beach is situated on the west coast of Havelock island. Time Magazine ranked this as the best beach in India and the seventh best in India. The white sands, turquoise waters and palm vegetation offers visitors a peaceful location that can capture beautiful sunset photographs as souvenirs for the trip.

Bharatpur Beach

This beach offers a great view of the clear skies and sea. Beautiful coral reefs are a cherry on top. Bharatpur beach is the perfect spot if you love to swim. You can also go in a glass bottom boat to look at the exotic marine flora and fauna that the sea has to offer.

Kalipur Beach

Kalipur is a very popular beach of Diglipur which is the largest town in North Andaman. The beach offers a view of the sea on one side and the beautiful Saddle Peak on the other. The best part about the beach is that you get to see cute little turtles hatch from their eggs and make their way to the sea.

Aam Kunj Beach

Aam Kunj beach, located in Rangat is a popular beach. It is frequently visited by locals and tourists and the vibe is pretty lively the whole time. Turtle spotting and swimming during low tides are two activities you can indulge in during your visit.

