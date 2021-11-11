British High Commissioner Impressed by the UP govt's work on COVID”

The British Envoy has praised steps taken by the Yogi government towards women and girl empowerment and promotion of local artisans, while expressing interest in investing in health, education, defense, environment and other areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday came in for huge praise from Alex Ellis, the UK High Commissioner in India, for exemplary work done in controlling the second wave of Covid so effectively besides registering achievements in the field of women empowerment, education of girls,implementation of several women welfare schemes and assistance to local artisans.

CM explained to him in detail about the measures his government had taken to contain the pandemic. He also pointed out that the UP government had already administered seven crore vaccine doses and conducted six crore Covid tests, the most in the country.

The British High Commissioner was impressed by the Chief Minister’s description of the UP government’s work on COVID".

Ellis, who called on UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditaynath at his latter’s official residence, was all praise for his overall governance and desired to work in tandem in the areas related to health, defence, environment, designing and packaging, especially with regards to One District One Product (ODOP). Identifying opportunities of investment in the the field of Health, Education, MSME, Defence, Food Processing, Animal Protection and Homeland security, the British High Commissioner was particularly keen to have mutual cooperation to boost bilateral trade in these areas.

He also told CM Yogi that Uttar Pradesh was having immense potential for export of Textile and Leather goods to the United Kingdom. It may be recalled that some British companies have already invested in Uttar Pradesh and are keen to further expand their presence in the state. He also mentioned that the two countries had collaborated in making of masks and health equipment during Corona times.

The British Envoy said the education sector was the one where both the countries could collaborate by way of curriculum, pedagogy and other aspects of the universities of the United Kingdom. He sounded elated over the fact that the state government was already proactive towards bringing in the changes in the education sector.

During his day-long visit, Ellis also visited the premises of Greenware Private Limited, a company engaged in producing Khadi textiles while protecting the environment. The British High Commissioner took much interest in the Solar Charkhas through which the khadi cloth is weaved. He also wanted to know if his country could promote the use of these Solar Charkhas among the local folks in order to produce green clothing.

Alex Ellis recalled his last visit to Varanasi about 25 years ago. He told the CM how he was enamored with the spirituality and religious fervour of the ancient city. He was happy to note that Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had gone through a sea of change in terms of development and systematic approach to improve civic amenities.

