Experts Give Tips To Speed Up Weight-Loss Journey In Thyroid

Hypothyroidism, also known as an underactive thyroid, is a chronic condition that slows down a person’s metabolism. It can be challenging for people with hypothyroidism to tolerate cold temperatures.

Furthermore, people suffering from this tend to put on weight in addition to feeling sluggish, frequently.

The thyroid gland plays a vital role in regulating a person’s metabolic function. Hence, losing weight can be a challenging process for people who have an underactive thyroid.

However, getting adequate treatment and making a few alterations in your lifestyle can boost your weight loss excursion.

Advertisement

Listed below are some of the things that you can do in order to lose weight with ease, even with hypothyroidism:

Work out is the key:

As per Kelly Austin, ND, director of the Prime Wellness Clinic in San Diego, exercising regularly is crucial in addition to a healthy diet as it helps in burning calories which can further result in speeding up your weight loss process. “If a person has properly managed their hypothyroid and has the energy, exercise is encouraged," she said as reported in Everyday Health.

Keep a check on what you eat:

Advertisement

Keeping a track of how many calories you are intaking in a day will help you ensure that you are consuming a balanced diet. According to Austin, “A diet high in healthy fats, moderate proteins, and moderate to low carbohydrates is best for thyroid function."

Consume more anti-inflammatory foods:

Intaking anti-inflammatory foods can ease your immune system as well as excessive inflammation. Furthermore, it will provide significant nutrients that are crucial for healthy thyroid function.

Advertisement

Take your medication properly

According to Leonor Corsino, MD, an endocrinologist at the Duke centre, Durham, North Carolina, thyroid patients should take their medications on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning, and wait for 30 minutes or approximately an hour before having their breakfast.

(Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here