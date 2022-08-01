Home » News » Lifestyle » Farhan Akhtar Kicks Off Monday Blues In Best Way Possible, Shares Post On Social Media

Farhan Akhtar Kicks Off Monday Blues In Best Way Possible, Shares Post On Social Media

Farhan who played a boxer in 'Toofan' actually is the habit of practising boxing as a part of his fitness regime. (Source: Instagram)
The actor-director-producer sweats it all out right at the beginning of the week, fitness goals or not?

It is Monday yet again and all of us are looking at our screens, trying to contemplate life and waiting for the day to end, but we highly doubt if Farhan Akhtar is one of us because unlike us he started the day on the right foot.

Farhan is not one of those actors who keep sharing pictures and videos from their workout schedules but we have always liked the way he carries himself and takes care of his physique.

And undoubtedly,  every once in a while when he does share some snippets from his daily workout we are inspired to the T.

This morning he took to Instagram to share one such snippet, captioning it as, “Blasting into the week."

 

Farhan is seen doing a health mix of basic cardio and strength. He is seen engaging in boxing and skipping both of which are highly recommended by professionals from across the world.

Perhaps the actor started boxing as a part of his prep for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film ‘Toofan’ which completed a year of it’s release just last month, and has now become a part of his usual daily routine.

Drew Neal former world kickboxing champion and Farhan’s coach clearly approves of this regime as he commented on the post saying, “That’s how to start the week."

