Frozen Shoulder? Don’t Ignore The Stiffness, Know What Could Be The Cause

Shoulder pain seems to be a common problem for many and is often ignored as something not too serious. We feel it would possibly have been caused by lifting some heavy bags or sleeping in a wrong posture and believe it will go away by waving our arms in a circular motion.

Unfortunately, it is not as simple as it seems and will not magically be reduced unless you get medical intervention. Pain like this, even if bearable, should not be allowed to grow.

Our shoulders are a combination of several joints with various tendons and muscles that allow a wide range of motion in the arm. The shoulder joint is the most mobile one in our body, said Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi of Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, told ETimes.

Pain in the shoulder could mean anything until you get it diagnosed. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, there are majorly four causes for this: Tendon inflammation (bursitis or tendinitis) or tendon tear, shoulder instability, arthritis and fracture (broken bone).

According to Dr Tejaswi, a stiff or sore sensation in the shoulder could mean that you slept in the wrong position. But if the discomfort stays for a longer period of time and limits the range of motion, it could be due to one of the aforementioned causes.

He further talked about the inability to fully lift one’s arm which is a condition known as frozen shoulder. As per the expert, it is commonly seen in those who have a sedentary lifestyle. Further, a pain attached to weakness in the arm could indicate a rotator cuff injury, a torn ligament or the bones rubbing against the joint’s tissues. It becomes tough to carry heavy-weight items in this case.

Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement from the Max Hospital told the news portal that the best way to treat and heal this pain is an early diagnosis and treatment. If left unattended for long, it could worsen and lead to long-term injuries. In case of chronic pain in the shoulder joint, seeking quick medical attention is recommended.

Osteoarthritis (breakdown of joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (inflammatory joints) are a few other issues, besides the already mentioned ones, which could happen due to pain in the shoulder joint, according to Dr. Yadav. He added that the reasons for experiencing extreme pain could also be a ruptured tendon, sprain, dislocation, broken shoulder or arm bone.

Here are some of the exercises you can try to reduce the pain:

Supine Shoulder Extension High Plank to Downward Dog Dumbbell Y-Raise Dumbbell Floor Press Kettlebell Arm Bar

