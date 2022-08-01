To achieve ravishing skin, people often spend a heavy amount on products that promise flawless outcomes. However, sometimes even after that, desired results are not achieved.

If you can relate to this, don’t worry as we bring to you some go-to natural solutions for that toned skin.

As per Candace Marino, a medical aesthetician at spa LA Facialist, listed below are some exercises that will help you tone your face:

Neck stretches:

As per Candice, when you are tensed, it is easily visible on your face and neck. Hence, your face might look dull, and your eyes might seem smaller. Therefore, stretching and massaging your neck can assist release tension. You can start by leaning your head towards one shoulder. Then, using your hand on your head, slowly pull it toward the shoulder to deepen the stretch. Do the same on the other side and repeat it a few times.

Under-eye exercise:

Although the skin is thinner and the most sensitive under the eye, it is still crucial to work out the muscles in that region. Start by looking up and closing your eyes by bringing your lower lid upwards. It should appear as though you are glaring at someone. Hold that position for some seconds and then let go. Complete the motion three times.

Jaw-tightening exercise:

Lift your chin but do not overextend your neck. Rotate your neck to the right and look at the ceiling behind you, stretch out your jaw and hold that position for five seconds. Do the same on the other side and repeat the process three times.

Chin-ups exercise:

Put the tips of two fingers behind your chin bone and apply light pressure upwards. Meanwhile, fold your tongue upwards, towards your mouth’s roof. “This helps strengthen the muscles, toning the area and helping to prevent laxity," said Candice. Make sure that you feel the contraction on your fingers.

