Malaika Arora Shares Yoga Regimen With Fans, Simple Routine Of ' Move Breathe and Connect'

Malaika Arora is the fitness guru that we all need in our lives and she is also known to be a massive propagator of yoga. This fitness enthusiast is often spotted by the paparazzi around her yoga studio in Mumbai.

But, now it seems people are going to find it rather easy to decode her yoga regime which is just three simple steps- ‘Moving, Breathing and Connecting.’

The actress took to her social media to post a reel of her engaged in the mindful practice of yoga and her caption mentioned, “Here is my go-to routine for every day, it’s divided into 3 parts: Move - Doing physical exercise like yoga, gymming, pilates. Breathe - Practise breathing techniques that calm the mind and improve lung capacity. Connect - By meditating, even if just for 5 minutes every day."

In the reel, Malaika is seen dressed in a super comfy white ensemble looking resplendent as always. She is known to start her day off with a few sets of Suriya Namaskar followed by Ashtanga Vinyasa.

In previous interviews, Malaika had claimed that it was yoga which helped her with the healing process after her split with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

The benefits of yoga are endless, it not just helps with the strengthening of your body but also helps with the improvement of your posture and the betterment of one’s mental health.

